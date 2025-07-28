'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot: All you need to know Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a comeback!

The reboot premieres July 29, 2025, at 10:30pm on Star Plus, picking up with the next generation of the Virani family—Tulsi and Mihir's kids now take center stage.

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir, joined by new faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, and Tanisha Mehta.

Expect some fun cameos from Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Pulkit Samrat too.