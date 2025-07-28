No filming in forests without legal clearance: Kerala HC

The court also invalidated a 2013 government rule that let filmmakers pay a fee to shoot in protected areas. Just paying up isn't enough, they said—the law has to back it up. Now, the Forest Department has to update their guidelines and make sure everyone follows the new rules.

Kerala's forest protection laws just got stronger

If the state ever tries to relax these restrictions or bring in new policies for filming in forests, those moves will get reviewed by the courts too.

With this decision, Kerala's forest protection laws just got a lot stronger—good news for anyone who cares about nature sticking around for the long run.