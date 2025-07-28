Next Article
Mallika Sherawat denies being part of Bigg Boss 19
Mallika Sherawat has officially shut down rumors about joining Bigg Boss 19. She took to Instagram to clear things up, writing, "I am Not doing Big Boss and NEVER WILL THANK YOU."
While she's popped in as a guest before—most recently for a film promo in season 18—she's not interested in being a contestant.
BB19 is set to premiere in August
The new season is dropping in August 2025 with a fresh logo and some serious hype.
The official contestant list is still under wraps, but word is the producers have reached out to about 45 celebs, including TV favorites Rati Pandey and Hunar Hali.
The promos are all about unlocking chaos, so it looks like fans can expect plenty of drama this time around.