Mallika Sherawat denies being part of Bigg Boss 19

BB19 is set to premiere in August

The new season is dropping in August 2025 with a fresh logo and some serious hype.

The official contestant list is still under wraps, but word is the producers have reached out to about 45 celebs, including TV favorites Rati Pandey and Hunar Hali.

The promos are all about unlocking chaos, so it looks like fans can expect plenty of drama this time around.