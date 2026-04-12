Labrinth exits 'Euphoria' over differences with Levinson, his music excluded
Entertainment
Labrinth, the artist behind Euphoria's unforgettable soundtrack, has left the show just before Season three launches on April 12.
He stepped away due to creative differences with creator Sam Levinson, and his signature music (loved by fans and even Emmy-winning) won't be part of the new season.
Zimmer to shape 'Euphoria' music
With Labrinth gone, legendary Hans Zimmer is stepping in to shape the show's music as Euphoria jumps forward in time and follows its characters into adulthood.
This season could be the series' last, continuing its raw take on teen life.