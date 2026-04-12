Labrinth exits 'Euphoria' over differences with Levinson, his music excluded Entertainment Apr 12, 2026

Labrinth, the artist behind Euphoria's unforgettable soundtrack, has left the show just before Season three launches on April 12.

He stepped away due to creative differences with creator Sam Levinson, and his signature music (loved by fans and even Emmy-winning) won't be part of the new season.