Lady Eliza Spencer welcomes Harry and Meghan, hopes to reconnect
Entertainment
Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's niece, has warmly welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids back to the UK.
At her rose launch on August 26, she called their return "exciting" and shared hopes of reconnecting while they're here.
The Sussexes are also enrolling Archie and Lilibet in British schools during their stay.
Sussexes visit Althorp, wedding invites uncertain
Harry and Meghan took Archie and Lilibet to Althorp, Diana's childhood home, spending time with family, including Charles Spencer, to reconnect with Harry's roots.
Eliza hinted at inviting relatives to her upcoming wedding but didn't say if either Harry or Prince William would make the guest list, given the brothers' ongoing estrangement.