Lady Gaga leads MTV VMAs 2025 nominations: Presenters, performers revealed Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Get ready for a huge night—this year's MTV Video Music Awards are happening September 7 and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nominations for her latest hits "Die With a Smile," "Abracadabra," and her album "Mayhem."

She'll be joined on stage by big names like Post Malone and Mariah Carey.