Lady Gaga leads MTV VMAs 2025 nominations: Presenters, performers revealed
Get ready for a huge night—this year's MTV Video Music Awards are happening September 7 and will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.
Lady Gaga leads the pack with 12 nominations for her latest hits "Die With a Smile," "Abracadabra," and her album "Mayhem."
She'll be joined on stage by big names like Post Malone and Mariah Carey.
Other performers and special award recipients
The lineup also includes Sombr, Doja Cat, and DJ Snake. Mariah Carey will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award.
Busta Rhymes is set for the Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Ricky Martin makes history as the first-ever Latin Icon award winner.
Plus, Gaga's new track "The Dead Dance" drops just days before—she's definitely having a moment!