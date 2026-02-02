Lady Gaga's Grammy 2026 look is pure gothic perfection
Lady Gaga turned heads at the 68th Grammy Awards with a dramatic black feather gown by Matieres Fecales, styled by Nicola Formichetti.
The look, complete with bleached brows and hair, gave off major gothic vibes inspired by Edgar Allan Poe—classic Gaga, always pushing fashion boundaries.
Gaga's Grammy wins
Gaga scored seven Grammy nominations this year for hits like MAYHEM and "Abracadabra," showing she's still at the top of her game.
Her producer Cirkut also took home Producer of the Year for working on several of her tracks.
How her style reflects in her music
Gaga's style isn't just about making a statement—it ties into her music too.
Her latest album "Mayhem" dives into themes of personal chaos, gothic dreams and confronting demons, blending a gothic, poetic aesthetic with pop in a way that keeps things fresh and interesting for fans.