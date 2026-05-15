'Laguna Beach' star Colletti and Weaver welcome baby Rhodes Colletti
Entertainment
Stephen Colletti (yep, from Laguna Beach) and his wife Alex Weaver, a NASCAR reporter, just welcomed their first baby.
They shared the big news on May 15 with an adorable black-and-white Instagram photo of their baby, Rhodes August Colletti, holding Alex's finger.
Colletti and Weaver announced pregnancy January
The couple announced they were expecting back in January, just months after tying the knot in October.
Stephen recently called becoming a dad "It sounds crazy, but I'm ready for my life to be put upside down in that way," and had nothing but praise for Alex, saying she's been such a superhero, such a badass through pregnancy and it was very cool to see Weaver settling into motherhood.