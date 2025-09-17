Aryan's humor is 'crazy': Lakshya on 'Bads of Bollywood' director
What's the story
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Netflix series marking Aryan Khan's directorial debut, has created a lot of buzz. The show features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Lakshya spoke about his experience working with Khan and the unique humor in the show.
Unexpected wit
Lakshya on Khan's sense of humor
Lakshya opened up about the jail joke in the show, inspired by Khan's own time behind bars. "I didn't have any hopes that he's going to have jokes like these in the show." "Because he seems like that tough guy who won't smile for the paps." "But when I met him and read the script, it struck me that his humor is quite crazy..." "His sense of humor is so fresh and rooted. It comes from his observations of life."
Title mystery
What's in a title?
The title of the show has also been a topic of discussion. Lakshya explained to Radio Nasha that it's difficult to sum up Khan's show in one word. He said, "When you see the show, then you will yourself find the meaning of 'Ba**ds' because you cannot define the show in one word or one line because it is a vast, unique world that Aryan has set."
Show details
Show features cameos by SRK, Salman, Aamir, and more
Lakshya said, "Just like its story, the title name is also very unique and it catches attention. People will remember it." The show features cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh. It will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18. The series is a blend of nepotism and outsider interventions in the Mumbai film industry.