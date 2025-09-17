Aryan's humor is 'crazy': Lakshya on 'Bads of Bollywood' director

The Ba***ds of Bollywood , the Netflix series marking Aryan Khan 's directorial debut, has created a lot of buzz. The show features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh. In a recent interview with ﻿The Indian Express, Lakshya spoke about his experience working with Khan and the unique humor in the show.

Unexpected wit Lakshya on Khan's sense of humor Lakshya opened up about the jail joke in the show, inspired by Khan's own time behind bars. "I didn't have any hopes that he's going to have jokes like these in the show." "Because he seems like that tough guy who won't smile for the paps." "But when I met him and read the script, it struck me that his humor is quite crazy..." "His sense of humor is so fresh and rooted. It comes from his observations of life."

Title mystery What's in a title? The title of the show has also been a topic of discussion. Lakshya explained to Radio Nasha that it's difficult to sum up Khan's show in one word. He said, "When you see the show, then you will yourself find the meaning of 'Ba**ds' because you cannot define the show in one word or one line because it is a vast, unique world that Aryan has set."