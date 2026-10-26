'Prahaar': How Lalit Prabhakar prepared to play Kasab

Prabhakar knew he was venturing into uncharted territory when he was asked to audition for Kasab.

He revealed it took just two takes for Arun to feel he had found the right fit. However, preparing for the character required much more effort.

"I spent time with Avinash sir as he expressed his approach toward the character, how he wanted to humanize it, and didn't want to [adopt] the melodramatic, filmy style," Prabhakar told Mid Day.