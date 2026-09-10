Lange returns to 'American Horror Story' as 4 iconic characters

Season 13 will also feature familiar favorites like Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett. New cast members include Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, Mena Suvari, and John Waters.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy said, "I was so grateful."

To celebrate AHS's 15th anniversary since its debut in 2011, fans can look forward to hidden Easter eggs with original costumes and set decoration.

Mark your calendars: American Horror Story: 13 premieres September 24 on FX and Hulu!