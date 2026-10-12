Langley cancels Tulsa show Oct 9 after reported security threat
Entertainment
Country singer Ella Langley canceled her Tulsa concert on October 9, 2026, after a "serious security threat" was reported, even though police said there was no credible danger.
She later told fans she'd make the same call every time if it meant keeping everyone safe.
Langley stresses safety, team promises refunds
Langley said she made the tough decision after talking with local authorities and her security team, emphasizing that "your safety will always mean more to me than anything else."
Her team promised to share ticket refund details soon.