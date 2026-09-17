'Lanterns' midseason trailer reveals Jordan's 2026 death across timelines
Entertainment
Lanterns just dropped its midseason trailer, and things are getting intense as the show heads into its final three episodes.
Set across 2016 and 2026, the story follows John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) tracking a Manhunter in Nebraska until a shocking twist: Hal Jordan is found dead in 2026, turning their mission into a murder mystery.
'Lanterns' trailer adds Sinestro and Gardner
The trailer teases growing tension in Rushville, with both timelines heating up. Sinestro and Guy Gardner join the mix, adding more challenges for Stewart.
The mystery around Jordan's death gets deeper thanks to his ring's powers.
Plus, scenes with Zoe Macon and her grandson hint there are even more secrets waiting to be revealed.
Catch new episodes of Lanterns every Sunday on HBO Max!