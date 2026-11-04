'Last Man in Tower' trailer released, ZEE5 streams November 6

ZEE5 just dropped the trailer for Last Man in Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Yogesh Mishra, a retired teacher who refuses to leave his Mumbai apartment, even when everyone else is ready to cash out and move on.

Based on Aravind Adiga's bestselling novel, the film promises a tense showdown between one stubborn resident and a whole lot of redevelopment pressure.

You can catch it streaming from November 6.