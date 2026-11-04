'Last Man in Tower' trailer released, ZEE5 streams November 6
ZEE5 just dropped the trailer for Last Man in Tower, starring Manoj Bajpayee as Yogesh Mishra, a retired teacher who refuses to leave his Mumbai apartment, even when everyone else is ready to cash out and move on.
Based on Aravind Adiga's bestselling novel, the film promises a tense showdown between one stubborn resident and a whole lot of redevelopment pressure.
You can catch it streaming from November 6.
Film explores personal memory versus redevelopment
The film dives into what happens when personal memories clash with big-city change.
Divya Dutta plays a mom hoping for a better future by selling, while Boman Irani steps in as the builder pushing for the deal.
Bajpayee says he was drawn to Mishra's strong beliefs despite all the chaos around him, a vibe that might hit close to home for anyone who's ever felt outnumbered but stuck to their values.
The movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Swaroopa Ghosh.