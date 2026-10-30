Why Patrick Stewart didn't have a relationship with his children
What's the story
In a candid revelation, late Hollywood actor Patrick Stewart had admitted to a "practically non-existent" relationship with his children. The confession, made during an October 2023 interview with the Irish Independent, revealed that this estrangement caused him "significant grief." "There's not a day that goes by that I'm not pained...by the memory of my children...and by a sense of responsibility that they became who they are in part because of me and my influence or lack of influence on them."
Family dynamics
Stewart chose career over family
Stewart, who passed away at 86, confessed to putting his acting career before his family.
"I always put my acting work first, before my family," he said.
He shares son Daniel (59) and daughter Sophie (54) with ex-wife Sheila Falconer.
He had revealed, "Given that I'm separated from my children now, we don't have relationships, they have become very important."
Parental reflection
'My own children seem to have forgiven me'
Stewart had previously expressed similar sentiments in a 2009 interview with the Independent.
He admitted to being "obsessed" with his work when his kids were young and said he could have done better as a parent.
However, he was trying to make amends by spending time with his grandchildren.
At that time, he said, "My own children seem to have forgiven me."
Personal journey
Stewart's marital history
Stewart was married to Falconer from 1966 until their divorce in 1990.
He then wed Wendy Neuss in 2000, but they divorced three years later.
His third marriage was to singer Sunny Ozell in 2013, who was with him when he passed away at his Los Angeles home after a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.