Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' finale draws record 6.74M viewers

The series finale of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has become the show's most-watched weeknight episode ever, according to CBS's early data. The finale, which aired on Thursday night, drew 6.74 million viewers, a significant increase from the show's average of 2.69 million in Q1 2026, according to live+7 big data. This figure also surpassed the viewership for The Late Show's series premiere on September 8, 2015 (6.55 million viewers), reported Variety.

Viewership comparison Other record-breaking stats for 'The Late Show' The most viewed episode for The Late Show was the post-Super Bowl episode on February 7, 2016, which attracted a whopping 20.55 million viewers. In contrast, the final broadcast of Late Show With David Letterman in May 2015 drew an audience of 13.76 million viewers, making it the show's largest audience since February 1994.

Controversial cancellation CBS's decision to cancel 'The Late Show' CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show has been met with skepticism. The network claimed it was a purely financial decision, but many observers were left puzzled by the timing and manner of the show's cancellation after 33 years on air. Colbert has been critical of President Donald Trump on various occasions. Moreover, the cancellation came weeks after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a lawsuit with Trump over an interview featuring his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris.

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