Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' finale draws record 6.74M viewers
What's the story
The series finale of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has become the show's most-watched weeknight episode ever, according to CBS's early data. The finale, which aired on Thursday night, drew 6.74 million viewers, a significant increase from the show's average of 2.69 million in Q1 2026, according to live+7 big data. This figure also surpassed the viewership for The Late Show's series premiere on September 8, 2015 (6.55 million viewers), reported Variety.
Viewership comparison
Other record-breaking stats for 'The Late Show'
The most viewed episode for The Late Show was the post-Super Bowl episode on February 7, 2016, which attracted a whopping 20.55 million viewers. In contrast, the final broadcast of Late Show With David Letterman in May 2015 drew an audience of 13.76 million viewers, making it the show's largest audience since February 1994.
Controversial cancellation
CBS's decision to cancel 'The Late Show'
CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show has been met with skepticism. The network claimed it was a purely financial decision, but many observers were left puzzled by the timing and manner of the show's cancellation after 33 years on air. Colbert has been critical of President Donald Trump on various occasions. Moreover, the cancellation came weeks after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a lawsuit with Trump over an interview featuring his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris.
Final episode highlights
Final episode guests and surprises
In the final episode, Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance and turned off the lights at New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater. The show ended with Colbert and McCartney singing The Beatles's Hello Goodbye, joined by Elvis Costello, current band leader Louis Cato, former band leader Jon Batiste, and staff members. Other celebrity guests included Tim Meadows, Bryan Cranston, Tig Notaro, Ryan Reynolds, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jon Stewart, and Andy Cohen.