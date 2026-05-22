'It's been a joy': Colbert wraps up 'The Late Show'

After more than 1,800 episodes, Stephen Colbert has bid adieu to The Late Show. The comedian began the finale on Thursday with a heartfelt message to the audience. "This show... I want you to know this show has been a joy for us to do for you," he said . "In fact, we call this show The Joy Machine."

Journey 'Anyone can read the news to you...' Colbert reminisced about his early days on The Colbert Report, saying, "On night one of The Colbert Report, back in the day, I said, 'Anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you.'" He added that their job was to "feel the news with you," and thanked everyone for their support over the past 11 years.

Theater history Colbert on history of the Ed Sullivan Theater Colbert also spoke about the history of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where The Late Show is filmed. "We've been honored to have been just a small part of it, Nichols and May played on the stage. The Beatles made their American debut here, and, backstage, Elvis used the bathroom and didn't die," he added.

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Final episode 'The Late Show' finale featured Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston The finale of The Late Show was star-studded, with celebrity cameos from Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, and Tig Notaro. Colbert's final guest was Paul McCartney. The Beatles member joked about being in the area for errands before gifting Colbert a framed photo of The Beatles performing at the Ed Sullivan Theater in 1964. He and Colbert, along with many others, performed Hello, Goodbye to end the show on an emotional high.

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