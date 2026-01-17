'Laughter Chefs 3': Judge Harpal Singh Sokhi backs Tejasswi Prakash after online trolling Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Judge Harpal Singh Sokhi is standing up for Tejasswi Prakash, who's been trolled for her cooking on Laughter Chefs 3.

He shared, "I disagree with this (Tejasswi being trolled) because she makes food and cooks straight from her heart."

Sokhi also praised her teamwork with Karan Kundrra, saying their wins are often thanks to her.