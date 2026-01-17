'Laughter Chefs 3': Judge Harpal Singh Sokhi backs Tejasswi Prakash after online trolling
Judge Harpal Singh Sokhi is standing up for Tejasswi Prakash, who's been trolled for her cooking on Laughter Chefs 3.
He shared, "I disagree with this (Tejasswi being trolled) because she makes food and cooks straight from her heart."
Sokhi also praised her teamwork with Karan Kundrra, saying their wins are often thanks to her.
What's the show about?
Laughter Chefs 3 is a weekend cooking show hosted by Bharti Singh, airing at 9pm on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
It features celeb pairs like Karan-Tejasswi, Krushna-Kashmera, and more.
While Karan and Tejasswi get love for their chemistry, Tejasswi has faced criticism over her dishes.
Does Tejasswi have cooking cred?
She does—Tejasswi was second runner-up on Celebrity MasterChef and even won the Poha challenge here.
Sokhi pointed out that what actually happens on sets while they cook, is not known by many, but we do, and defended that Tejasswi helped win challenges.