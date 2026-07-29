Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatens Khan over 'Love jihad' claim
Entertainment
Bollywood star Aamir Khan has reportedly received a threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who accused him of promoting "Love Jihad" after his July 5 wedding to Gauri Spratt.
The threat came through an audio clip sent via VPN, with the sender claiming Khan was acting against Indian culture.
Police probe Tor and VPN usage
The threatening message warned that a response would be given very soon, and a similar post surfaced on Facebook, allegedly from Arzu and Tyson Bishnoi.
While no FIR has been filed yet, police are investigating and believe tools like Tor Browser were used to hide the sender's identity.
Other celebrities, such as Salman Khan, have also faced threats from this group before.
Aamir has not commented on the situation so far.