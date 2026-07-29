Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatens Khan over 'Love jihad' claim

The threatening message warned that a response would be given very soon, and a similar post surfaced on Facebook, allegedly from Arzu and Tyson Bishnoi.

While no FIR has been filed yet, police are investigating and believe tools like Tor Browser were used to hide the sender's identity.

Other celebrities, such as Salman Khan, have also faced threats from this group before.

Aamir has not commented on the situation so far.