Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens financier Sunny Nana Waghchoure
Film financier Sunny Nana Waghchoure, known for his flashy gold chains and TV appearances, got a scary WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be Shubham Lonkar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The caller demanded ₹5 crore within five days, warning he'd end up like ex-MLA Baba Siddique if he didn't pay.
Waghchoure reported the threat to police right away.
Who is Lonkar?
Police have filed an FIR for extortion and are digging into whether Lonkar actually made the calls or if someone used tech tricks like VPNs to fake it.
The crime branch is probing whether the call was actually made by Shubham Lonkar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, or by someone else using his name.
Waghchoure lodged a complaint and the crime branch is investigating.