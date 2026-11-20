Lawrence confirms breast implants on 'Watch What Happens Live'
Jennifer Lawrence just casually confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she got breast implants, same full C cup as before, done by Dr. Steven Teitelbaum in Santa Monica.
She joked about it with her Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson joining the chat.
Lawrence had breast lift, new films
Lawrence has been open about her post-mom body journey, sharing she had a breast lift after two kids with husband Cooke Maroney.
Career-wise, she's still going strong: she starred in Die My Love (about postpartum depression) last year and teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio soon in Martin Scorsese's What Happens at Night.
And for Hunger Games fans: she's officially back as Katniss Everdeen in Sunrise on the Reaping, hitting theaters today!