Lawyers' strike delays Kangana Ranaut Bathinda hearing until August 3
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's court date in Bathinda for a high-profile defamation case has been postponed to August 3, thanks to an ongoing lawyers' strike.
The case was filed by Mahinder Kaur, who says Ranaut defamed her in a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2021.
Mahinder Kaur alleges Ranaut comparison
Kaur claims Ranaut wrongly called her Bilkis Bano (of Shaheen Bagh fame) and suggested women like her get paid ₹100 to join protests.
When the hearing resumes, the court will record statements from Kaur and another witness, plus discuss whether Ranaut should surrender her passport.