Lawyers suggest Swift-Kelce should get prenup to avoid getting 'messy'

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce recently announced their engagement after two years of dating . As they prepare for their future together, legal experts are advising the couple to consider a prenuptial agreement (prenup). Given the significant difference in their net worth, with Swift's estimated at $1.6 billion and Kelce's around $90 million, a prenup would help protect each other's assets, reported Page Six.

Expert opinion Why is a prenup essential for the couple? Founding partner of Bespoke Law, Kara Chrobak, told Page Six that a prenup is essential for Swift and Kelce. "Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don't work out." "For people at their level, it's really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce."

Asset protection What to include in the prenup Chrobak added that Swift would likely seek to safeguard her touring income and brand endorsements in the prenup. Meanwhile, Kelce would aim to keep his NFL contracts, sponsorships, and ventures like the New Heights podcast as separate assets. The couple will also have to discuss how any earnings made during their marriage will be divided in case of a divorce.

Celebrity considerations Other important factors to consider Chrobak also advised that high-profile celebrities like Swift and Kelce should clearly define restrictions surrounding their "name, image, and likeness rights" in a prenup. "Both of them are brands as much as people, so the prenup should make sure neither can exploit the other's image or name if things fall apart," she said. "Then you've got confidentiality. At their level of celebrity, a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause is critical to prevent memoirs, leaking details, and messy headlines."

Wealth disparity Swift's net worth dwarfs Kelce's Chrobak emphasized that Swift has more to protect due to her massive fortune, which is reportedly 18 times larger than Kelce's. Her substantial financial portfolio includes an estimated $400 million music catalog, $160 million from streaming deals, and $370 million in touring revenue. She additionally holds around $80 million in real estate spanning New York City, Rhode Island, and Florida.

Potential risks Kelce may seek a favorable prenup, says attorney Kirk Stange, another attorney, noted that Kelce may seek a favorable prenup as he could retire in a few years. He said, "Given Travis may be near the end of his NFL career and Taylor will likely continue producing music for years, Taylor stands to lose significantly more without a prenup."