Leak of 'Jana Nayagan' spotlights pre-release film security gaps
Entertainment
Pre-release film leaks are back in the spotlight after Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was leaked online, even before it got a release date.
These early leaks, often spread through local channels, highlight ongoing security gaps in how movies are handled before they hit theaters.
Past hits leaked, industry seeks protection
Big films like Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Vishwaroopam (2013), and Udta Punjab (2016) have faced similar leaks, sometimes from editing rooms or even censor board copies.
While strong stories and star power have helped these movies succeed anyway, the industry is still searching for better ways to protect films from piracy.