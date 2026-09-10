Leavitt announces exit from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Whitney Leavitt has officially left Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after five seasons.
Her last episode was in season five, as she heads off to new projects, like starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago and working on a holiday rom-com.
She announced her exit during her final Chicago performance on May 3, 2026.
Launches Leavitt Media House Production
Leavitt's departure comes after ongoing tension with co-star Jen Affleck from their Dancing with the Stars rivalry.
Still, she's moving forward with fresh plans, including launching Leavitt Media House Production.
Before season five dropped, she posted on Instagram, thanking her castmates for the journey and their close bond.
Season 5 now streaming on Hulu
Even though Leavitt is moving on, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives continues; season five is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.