LeBron James sues PlayVision for using AI likeness without permission
LeBron James is taking PlayVision, a sports betting startup, to court for using an AI version of him in an ad, without asking.
The lawsuit, filed November 17, 2026, says PlayVision made it look like LeBron was backing their app by using his nickname "Bron," which could easily fool fans.
LeBron James ad pulled but reposted
The ad showed a digital LeBron in his iconic No. 23 jersey, scrolling through NBA betting options on the app in a locker room.
It blew up fast, about 1 million views on X in just one day. Even after LeBron's team sent a cease-and-desist and got the ad pulled from X and Instagram, copies are still popping up through reposts.
Now he's asking for damages and wants the court to block PlayVision from ever using his image again.