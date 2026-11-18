The ad showed a digital LeBron in his iconic No. 23 jersey, scrolling through NBA betting options on the app in a locker room.

It blew up fast, about 1 million views on X in just one day. Even after LeBron's team sent a cease-and-desist and got the ad pulled from X and Instagram, copies are still popping up through reposts.

Now he's asking for damages and wants the court to block PlayVision from ever using his image again.