Court bars Abhinav Kashyap from making derogatory remarks against Salman

A Mumbai court has temporarily restrained director Abhinav Kashyap from making or publishing any "derogatory" comments against Salman Khan and his family. The order was passed by Judge PG Bhosale while hearing a defamation lawsuit filed by Khan, reported PTI. It sought a permanent injunction and ₹9 crore in damages. It claimed that Kashyap made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" statements against Khan and his family in a series of 26 video interviews and podcasts released between September-December 2025.

Legal proceedings 'Right to freedom of speech doesn't mean one can abuse' The court emphasized that "the right to freedom of speech and expression doesn't mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual." It also underscored that "nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody's family." The court added, "Each individual has his privacy to be protected and image to be protected."

Defamatory statements Khan family's reputation at stake, lawsuit claimed The lawsuit claimed that Kashyap's videos, broadcast on the Bollywood Thikana channel, contained derogatory remarks against Khan's professional integrity and personal character as well as his family members. Some of the statements highlighted in the suit include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and members of a "jihadi ecosystem." Specific derogatory remarks were reportedly made against actor Khan's father, writer Salim Khan, and siblings Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Legal action What else did the lawsuit seek? The lawsuit, filed through advocate Pradeep Gandhi, has sought to permanently restrain the defendants from publishing any further defamatory content or interviews. It also pleaded for directions to the defendants and social media platforms to immediately remove all the contentious content and tender an unconditional apology. The court found Kashyap's statements in the interview given on the podcast "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting in nature."

