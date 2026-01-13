'Flabbergasting': Producer comments on 'Jana Nayagan'-CBFC legal tussle

The ongoing legal dispute between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers of Jana Nayagan has drawn attention from industry insiders. National Award-winning producer G Dhananjayan recently weighed in on the matter, calling it "flabbergasting." The conflict, which is currently being heard by the Supreme Court , pertains to the certification process for Jana Nayagan ahead of its release.

Producer's perspective Dhananjayan's experience with CBFC Dhananjayan wrote, "The censor process all along been a simple one & many films were cleared just like that in max. 2 to 3 weeks time." "Never we had seen a legal battle to get the censor certificate for a regular commercial film which had nothing against the integrity and sovereignty of the country."

Twitter Post See Dhananjayan's full statement here #JanaNayangan release - the censor process all along been a simple one & many films were cleared just like that in max. 2 to 3 weeks time. Censor board was always cooperative to Producers and supported us many a times by giving the certificate in short period under unexpected… https://t.co/xAPqLjYJ5S — G Dhananjheyan (@Dhananjayang) January 13, 2026

Legal battle 'Jana Nayagan' certification dispute explained The producer added, "Under this situation, these legal proceedings at all level of courts by #CBFC for #JanaNayagan is flabbergasting and brought in great uncertainty on the relationship between producers and the board." The dispute involves KVN Productions, which moved the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed an order directing the CBFC to grant Jana Nayagan a UA certificate. The CBFC has said the film features armed forces emblems and requires expert review before certification.