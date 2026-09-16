What is the dispute surrounding Sridevi's Chennai property?
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday asked all parties to explore the possibility of resolving the dispute involving the late actor Sridevi's family property amicably. The case concerns 2.7 acres of land on East Coast Road, Chennai, which was sold to Sridevi in 1988. A woman and her brother have claimed a share in this property, leading to legal proceedings against Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Legal proceedings
Here's a timeline of the events
Following Sridevi's death in 2018, Kapoor transferred the land in his and their children's names. But individuals, the legal heirs of MC Chandrasekaran- the original owner of the plot- have contested this ownership.
The heirs filed a suit in 2025 to cancel Sridevi's 1988 deed, and Kapoor sought its dismissal, but failed at the trial court stage. Later, he went to the Madras High Court, which allowed his plea.
Thereafter, a petition against this order was filed in the SC.
Petitioner's argument
Petitioner argued cause of action existed
The petitioner, identified as MC Sivakami, argued that the trial court was satisfied at the initial stage of her suit.
Her counsel, Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran and Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, contended that the Madras High Court conducted a "mini-trial" at this preliminary stage by examining documents in detail.
They claimed this was not necessary as the trial court had already found that a cause of action existed for filing her suit within the limitation period.
Kapoor's defense
Kapoor family contended suit is barred by limitation
The Kapoor family, represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that the sale deed for the disputed land was executed on April 19, 1988.
They pointed out that after Sridevi's death, an application for mutation was filed in 2023 and a suit was subsequently filed in 2025 to challenge a transaction from nearly three decades ago.
Singhvi contended that this suit is barred by limitation as the petition was filed around 40 years after the deed by signed.
Mediation proposal
Supreme Court proposes retired HC judge as mediator
The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices KV Viswanathan and Arun Palli has ordered that status quo be maintained on the disputed property until the next hearing.
The court also issued notice to the concerned parties.
The bench proposed appointing a retired High Court judge as a mediator and asked both sides to appear before him/her for settlement talks.
The case will be heard next on December 18, when the court will review the status of mediation efforts.