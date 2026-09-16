What is the dispute surrounding Sridevi's Chennai property? 

Following Sridevi's death in 2018, Kapoor transferred the land in his and their children's names. But individuals, the legal heirs of MC Chandrasekaran- the original owner of the plot- have contested this ownership.

The heirs filed a suit in 2025 to cancel Sridevi's 1988 deed, and Kapoor sought its dismissal, but failed at the trial court stage. Later, he went to the Madras High Court, which allowed his plea.

Thereafter, a petition against this order was filed in the SC.