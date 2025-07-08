Legal notice of ₹5 crore against Nayanthara's documentary makers

'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' also under legal scrutiny

The Madras High Court has told the producers to explain themselves within two weeks and reveal how much they earned from the documentary. This isn't their only copyright headache—Wunderbar Films also sued over a clip from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan."

The judge has ordered all unauthorized footage removed and asked for financial details, but so far, Nayanthara hasn't commented publicly.

Despite these issues, she's busy working on her upcoming films.