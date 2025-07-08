Legal notice of ₹5 crore against Nayanthara's documentary makers
Nayanthara's Netflix doc, "Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams," is under fire for using scenes from the 2005 film "Chandramukhi" without permission.
AP International, which owns the rights, has taken legal action after earlier notices and a demand for ₹5 crore in damages went unanswered.
The disputed footage still appears in the film.
'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' also under legal scrutiny
The Madras High Court has told the producers to explain themselves within two weeks and reveal how much they earned from the documentary. This isn't their only copyright headache—Wunderbar Films also sued over a clip from "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan."
The judge has ordered all unauthorized footage removed and asked for financial details, but so far, Nayanthara hasn't commented publicly.
Despite these issues, she's busy working on her upcoming films.