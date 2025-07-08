Smriti Irani receives huge salary increase for TV reboot
Smriti Irani, best known as Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared that an astrologer named Janardhan once told Ekta Kapoor to cast her because she'd become "a big face in the country."
That prediction not only landed her the role but also bumped her pay from ₹1,200-1,300 to ₹1,800 per day.
From earning ₹1,800 a month to becoming TV's highest-paid actor
Irani started out earning just ₹1,800 a month at McDonald's before becoming one of Indian television's highest-paid actors.
She first played Tulsi from 2000 until the show ended on November 6, 2008—a show that became a household name.
Now, she's set to return as Tulsi when the reboot premieres July 29, 2025, at 10:30pm on Star Plus.
'Kyunki...' reboot airs July 29 on Star Plus
The new Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will see original stars like Amar Upadhyay and Hiten Tejwani returning alongside Irani.
Reports say Irani now earns ₹14 lakh per episode—a huge leap from her early days—showing just how much Tulsi still means to Indian audiences.