Smriti Irani receives huge salary increase for TV reboot Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Smriti Irani, best known as Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, shared that an astrologer named Janardhan once told Ekta Kapoor to cast her because she'd become "a big face in the country."

That prediction not only landed her the role but also bumped her pay from ₹1,200-1,300 to ₹1,800 per day.