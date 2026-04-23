Murder case: D4vd's team pushes for public release of evidence 

The legal team of singer D4vd , whose real name is David Burke, is demanding that prosecutors publicly present their evidence against him in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The request comes as Burke prepares for a court hearing on Thursday, just days after he was charged and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. The girl was found dead in his Tesla car last September.

Defense strategy Burke's legal team invokes rare California law Burke's legal team is invoking a rare California law that allows a judge to decide within 10 court days of arraignment if there's enough evidence for a trial. Lead defense attorney Blair Berk told a judge on Monday, "We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez." Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman responded by saying the prosecution would be "very happy" to present its evidence.

Evidence revealed Autopsy report states cause of death was penetrating wounds A significant piece of evidence was made public on Wednesday with the release of Hernandez's autopsy report by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office. The report stated that her death was caused by two penetrating wounds to the upper body. Burke (21), who is currently being held without bail, has also pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a dead body.

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Family's statement Hernandez's parents demand justice for their daughter Hernandez's parents, Jesus Rivas and Mercedes Martinez, publicly spoke about their daughter's death on Tuesday. They described her as "a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance," adding, "We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us." "We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste."

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