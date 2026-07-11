Veteran singer S Janaki dies at 88
What's the story
Renowned playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, in an emotional statement on Instagram. The family revealed that Janaki died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones. They also requested privacy during this difficult time.
Family statement
'She left us peacefully...'
Sharing the heartbreaking news, Vydyula wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki." "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."
Personal tribute
'To the world, she was an iconic voice...'
Vydyula further added, "To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness and grace will remain with us forever." "We kindly request that you respect our family's privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss."
Career highlights
Over 6 decades of career
Janaki, regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers, had a terrific career spanning over six decades. She reportedly recorded over 20,000 songs in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The legendary singer received four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and several state honors for her contributions to music. After a prolific career, she gradually stepped away from playback singing but continued to make occasional appearances in later years.
Health issues
Details about her health and hospitalization
According to reports, Janaki was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru with fever and drowsiness. She was later diagnosed with low blood pressure, metabolic acidosis, and sepsis, and ultimately suffered multiple cardiac arrests. She remains an iconic figure in South Indian cinema for her valuable contribution to music across various languages.