Lego reveals 'Executor Super Star Destroyer' 53.5-inch collector set
Entertainment
Lego just revealed the Executor Super Star Destroyer, their longest set to date at a massive 53.5-inch. With over 6,000 pieces, this build brings Darth Vader's iconic ship to life.
It's part of the Ultimate Collector's Series and hits shelves October 4, 2026, for $800.
Darth Vader and 6 bounty hunters
The set includes seven minifigures: Darth Vader plus all six bounty hunters from the movie (yes, Boba Fett is in there).
If you're a Lego Insider and order between October 1-7, you'll have a shot at a Lego recreation of Darth Vader's lightsaber.