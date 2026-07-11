Where to watch 'Lenin' after theatrical run
What's the story
The Telugu action drama Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has hit theaters with positive reviews. The film, which was released on July 10, marks Akkineni's comeback to the screens after three years. According to Filmibeat, the ZEE Network has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Lenin. After its theatrical run, the film will likely stream on ZEE5. However, an official confirmation from the producers is still awaited.
Box office success
Box office collection on Day 1
Lenin has made a promising start at the box office. The film reportedly raked in an estimated ₹7.15 crore net in India on its opening day from 2,028 shows across the country, per Sacnilk. The India gross collection has reached ₹8.22 crore. It also performed well overseas, collecting ₹3.3 crore in gross revenue with a worldwide total of ₹11.52 crore on Day 1 alone.
Film details
Know more about the movie
Lenin is an action drama set in a rural backdrop. Akkineni leads the cast, while Borse plays the female lead. The film has been written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, with music composed by Thaman S. It also stars Pramod Panju, Easwari Rao, Sunil, and Getup Srinu.