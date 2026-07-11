The film is out in theaters

Where to watch 'Lenin' after theatrical run

By Isha Sharma 04:20 pm Jul 11, 202604:20 pm

What's the story

The Telugu action drama Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, has hit theaters with positive reviews. The film, which was released on July 10, marks Akkineni's comeback to the screens after three years. According to Filmibeat, the ZEE Network has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Lenin. After its theatrical run, the film will likely stream on ZEE5. However, an official confirmation from the producers is still awaited.