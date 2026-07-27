How does Shuri feel about getting replaced as Black Panther?
What's the story
The San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Marvel panel was a treasure trove of major announcements. Among them was the confirmation of David Jonsson as the new Black Panther for the upcoming third installment of the franchise, set to release in 2028. This news also meant that Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, who took up the mantle after her brother King T'Challa's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be passing it on yet again.
Actor's reaction
'The news was really beautiful to hear...'
Despite fans expressing disappointment over Shuri's short tenure as Black Panther, Wright seems to be taking it in her stride.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, "The news was really beautiful to hear because I have a personal connection to David... To see the full circle of that today, I'm still living in it."
"We're both still checking in with each other about it."
Future expectations
Wright is ready to see the legacy continue
Wright added to her sentiments, saying, "She now has that mantle to pass on, and [that] guidance and the wisdom...I'm going to have a really, really good time, a lot of fun, and I'm going to pick on him so much."
Clearly, she seems happy with the turn of events.
Given Shuri will be the Black Panther in this year's release Avengers: Doomsday, Wright got only two movies (alongside Wakanda Forever) to essay the role.
Fan reactions
Fans divided over age discrepancy and short tenure
While Wright is supportive of Jonsson's casting, fans are divided on whether it was fair for Shuri to have such a brief stint as Black Panther.
Some argue that Shuri could have had a longer run, because Prince T'Challa was only five or six years old in Wakanda Forever.
However, Jonsson is in his 30s, which raises questions about this age discrepancy and its implications for the character's future.