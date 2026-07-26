David Jonsson-led 'Black Panther 3' to release in December 2028
What's the story
Marvel Studios has officially announced Black Panther 3, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct. The film will be released on December 15, 2028. British actor David Jonsson has been cast as King T'Challa's son, who will lead the story in this new chapter of Wakanda's saga. Letitia Wright will reprise her role as Shuri, who took over the Black Panther mantle after King T'Challa's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
David Jonsson is your new Black Panther.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026
Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/JILHDOelQE
Plot details
Here's what we know about the film
The upcoming sequel will follow T'Challa's son as he comes of age and embraces his legacy, stepping into a new era for Wakanda.
This was confirmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Coogler during the announcement.
Wright had hinted at a third film earlier in 2023, saying they needed time to regroup before starting work on the next chapter.
Franchise continuation
'Black Panther' became a global blockbuster
The original Black Panther (2018) became a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide.
It starred Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Wright.
The film made history as the first superhero movie to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
It won three Oscars including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.
Its sequel also saw commercial success with around $859 million in global earnings.
New generation
Jonsson's casting indicates Marvel's plans to introduce new heroes
Jonsson's casting also indicates Marvel's plans to introduce a new generation of heroes while honoring the legacy left behind by Boseman's iconic portrayal of T'Challa.
Meanwhile, fans can expect to see Wright return as Shuri even before Black Panther 3 hits theaters.
She is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, furthering Wakanda's role in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.