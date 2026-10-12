Levy brings fan 1st approach to 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Shawn Levy, known for Free Guy and Night at the Museum, is bringing his fan-first approach to the next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter.
He describes it as a "small little niche art film," with Ryan Gosling starring as pilot Kade Auberon on a big mission set about five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Levy says he only works on franchises he genuinely loves, so expect some real passion behind this one.
Gosling executive producer, 'Starfighter' family friendly
Gosling isn't just starring. He's also an executive producer alongside Levy and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Levy praised him for being deeply involved in every part of making the movie.
The goal? To make Starfighter something families can enjoy together, much like Levy's earlier films.
Mark your calendars: it lands in theaters May 28, 2027!