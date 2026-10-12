Levy brings fan 1st approach to 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Shawn Levy, known for Free Guy and Night at the Museum, is bringing his fan-first approach to the next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter.

He describes it as a "small little niche art film," with Ryan Gosling starring as pilot Kade Auberon on a big mission set about five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Levy says he only works on franchises he genuinely loves, so expect some real passion behind this one.