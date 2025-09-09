Next Article
Liam Neeson's 'The Naked Gun' heads to streaming: Where to watch
Liam Neeson is switching things up with some slapstick comedy in the new The Naked Gun reboot, alongside Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston.
After its August 2025 theatrical run, the movie lands on BookMyShow Stream from September 12, available in both English and Hindi.
OTT platform, pricing, cast, plot
You can rent The Naked Gun for ₹349 (30 days access, 48-hour viewing window) or buy it for ₹799 for unlimited streams and offline downloads.
Directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Seth MacFarlane, this fourth film brings back the goofy cop humor—this time with Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., trying to live up to his dad's legacy while keeping things hilariously chaotic.