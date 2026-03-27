Linley tells TMZ 'Hannah Montana' spin-off might actually happen
Entertainment
Cody Linley (aka Jake Ryan from Hannah Montana) says a spin-off could actually happen: he told TMZ that anything was possible.
He said he felt nostalgic about the show's lasting impact and said he had seen everyone and gotten to reunite with old castmates at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.
Linley praises 'Hannah Montana' family values
Linley shared that the series stood out for showing you can chase your dreams while staying close to family.
The anniversary event brought back stars like Miley Cyrus and Jason Earles, but Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and Billy Ray Cyrus missed it, though Osment posted her love for the show online.
Even with a few missing faces, cast members expressed gratitude and nostalgia at the anniversary event.