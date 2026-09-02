Lionel Richie to be released soon following hospitalization
What's the story
Legendary singer Lionel Richie (77) has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for cardiac tests. The Grammy winner checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure after his performance at The Muny in St. Louis on the night of August 29. During the concert, he reportedly asked for a chair to sit on while performing his final song, All Night Long.
Health update
He is expected to fly back home on Wednesday
Despite the health scare, Richie is expected to fly back home on Wednesday (local time), reported TMZ.
He is currently in St. Louis, where doctors are monitoring his condition.
The American Idol judge is on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and was scheduled to perform in San Francisco on September 26.
Past incident
Richie faced a health scare in June as well
This isn't the first time Richie has faced a health scare during his tour.
On June 24, he had to cut short his performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, after falling ill on stage.
He told the audience he was feeling dizzy and joked about never having performed Dancing on the Ceiling while seated before sitting down at a piano to perform Three Times a Lady and taking an impromptu intermission.