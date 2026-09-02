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Home / News / Entertainment News / Lionel Richie to be released soon following hospitalization
Lionel Richie to be released soon following hospitalization
Lionel Richie to get out of hospital after tests

Lionel Richie to be released soon following hospitalization

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 02, 2026
05:09 pm
What's the story

Legendary singer Lionel Richie (77) has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for cardiac tests. The Grammy winner checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure after his performance at The Muny in St. Louis on the night of August 29. During the concert, he reportedly asked for a chair to sit on while performing his final song, All Night Long.

Health update

He is expected to fly back home on Wednesday

Despite the health scare, Richie is expected to fly back home on Wednesday (local time), reported TMZ.

He is currently in St. Louis, where doctors are monitoring his condition.

The American Idol judge is on his Sing a Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and was scheduled to perform in San Francisco on September 26.

Past incident

Richie faced a health scare in June as well

This isn't the first time Richie has faced a health scare during his tour.

On June 24, he had to cut short his performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, after falling ill on stage.

He told the audience he was feeling dizzy and joked about never having performed Dancing on the Ceiling while seated before sitting down at a piano to perform Three Times a Lady and taking an impromptu intermission.

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