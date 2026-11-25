Lionsgate Play announces AI series on 'Mahabharat's Eklavya
What's the story
Streamer Lionsgate Play has announced its first-ever AI-led original series, Eklavya, starring an AI actor named Yug R.Ai. The show will be directed by Vibhu Puri and is currently in production. It will premiere in 2027 on Tiger TV, the platform's Hindi- and Punjabi-language service.
Series details
'Eklavya' is a retelling of the known tale
Eklavya is a retelling of the Mahabharat tale of a boy who is shunned by his guru but teaches himself to become a master archer.
The series will be available in several Indian and international languages. It is also the first part of a larger slate of AI-led originals from Lionsgate Play.
Tech collaboration
Partnership between Lionsgate Play and Google Cloud
Eklavya is the first project in a long-term partnership between Lionsgate Play and Google Cloud, per Variety. This collaboration aims to combine storytelling with Google's AI technology.
Rohit Jain, founder and CEO of Lionsgate Play, emphasized that while technology opens "new doors for storytellers," great stories and the people behind them are what create magic on screen.
Company evolution
Jain has over 3 decades of experience in the industry
Jain, who has over 30 years of experience in the industry, has led Lionsgate Play since its management buyout in 2025.
The platform operates across eight Asian markets and claims to have over 40 million viewers in India alone.
Eklavya is Lionsgate Play's boldest project yet, with plans for it to become a multi-season franchise.
Director's insight
What director Puri said
Puri, who has directed Heeramandi and Taj: Divided by Blood, among others, said Eklavya felt like a canvas as big as his imagination.
The series is part of Lionsgate Play's strategy to bring Indian stories to a global audience through Tiger TV.
The service currently costs ₹349 per quarter or ₹799 per year in India and plans to expand into the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.