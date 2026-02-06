BLACKPINK's Lisa to lead Netflix rom-com 

Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and actor Lisa from the global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is set to lead a new romantic comedy for Netflix . The project marks a reunion with David Bernad, an executive producer of The White Lotus. The idea for this venture was reportedly conceived on the set of The White Lotus in Thailand where Lisa and Bernad discovered their shared love for the 1999 classic Notting Hill.

Project details Meanwhile, Katie Silberman has been roped in as the writer While the official logline for the upcoming film remains undisclosed, the influence of Notting Hill suggests a story filled with the quintessential rom-com flavor of the 90s. The 1999 romantic comedy starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. To bring this vision to life, Katie Silberman has been roped in as the writer, per Deadline. She is known for her work on Netflix's Set It Up and for co-writing and producing Olivia Wilde's Booksmart, which earned accolades for its screenplay.

Career expansion Lisa's Hollywood career is rapidly expanding Lisa's Hollywood career is rapidly expanding. Her solo debut album, Alter Ego, released last February, debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart and hit number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. On the film front, she's preparing for her first major role in TYGO, a new chapter of Netflix's Extraction universe. This new rom-com project will be produced under Bernad's Middle Child Productions banner with Alice Kang and Lisa serving as executive producers.

