Lively and Reynolds face $2.1 million Lewisboro estate claim from contractors
Entertainment
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are caught up in a $2.1 million legal battle after contractors claim they weren't paid for work on the couple's countryside estate in Lewisboro, New York.
The project, meant to be a luxurious retreat on nearly 110 acres, has been stuck since earlier this year.
Flower Construction seeks $1.35 million payment
The estate was supposed to feature a massive mansion, gym, pool house, and eco-friendly systems.
Flower Construction is seeking $1.35 million for plumbing and electrical work, while four other subcontractors filed liens for excavation and drainage jobs.
So far, neither Lively nor Reynolds has spoken publicly about the dispute.