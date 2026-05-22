Lively and Reynolds face $2.1 million Lewisboro estate claim from contractors Entertainment May 22, 2026

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are caught up in a $2.1 million legal battle after contractors claim they weren't paid for work on the couple's countryside estate in Lewisboro, New York.

The project, meant to be a luxurious retreat on nearly 110 acres, has been stuck since earlier this year.