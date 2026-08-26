Lively awarded $407,451.75 in fees from Baldoni after 18-month case
Entertainment
Blake Lively just secured $407,451.75 in attorneys' fees and costs from director Justin Baldoni, wrapping up an 18-month court battle that started back in 2024.
She originally asked for $8 million, but the judge settled on a lower amount, calling it "reasonable" due to some overbilling and missing paperwork.
Lively accused Baldoni, Baldoni filed counterclaim
The drama began when Lively accused Baldoni of harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, leading Baldoni to file a defamation counterclaim.
Although they reached a settlement this May before things went to trial, the question of attorneys' fees was left hanging until now.