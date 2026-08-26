Lively awarded nearly $400,000 over 'It Ends With Us' allegations
Entertainment
Blake Lively just scored nearly $400,000 in legal fees after a court decision.
She had accused fellow actor Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment during the film It Ends With Us and originally asked for $8 million to cover her costs, but the judge decided that was way too much.
Baldoni ordered to pay Lively fees
The court ordered Baldoni to pay $363,245.40 in attorney fees and $44,206.35 in other costs to Lively.
Even though neither actor got any financial damages when they settled back in May, both sides reportedly spent a huge $60 million combined on lawyers.
Now, Lively is eyeing a Hollywood comeback while Baldoni says he's grateful for those who supported them and just wanted to let the justice system run its course.