Lively, Baldoni dispute alleged weight comments 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are heading to court over the film It Ends With Us, but before the trial even starts, both sides are arguing over what evidence should be allowed.
The main focus? Whether comments Baldoni allegedly made about Lively's weight (and other past behavior) can actually be brought up in court.
Lively and Wayfarer spar over evidence
Lively's team says those comments are important to her claims of inappropriate behavior, while Wayfarer Studios want them left out, along with testimony from seven women and older misconduct allegations.
Meanwhile, Lively is pushing to keep details about her and Ryan Reynolds's wealth (and a viral interview) out of the spotlight.
The final pretrial hearing is set for April 28, with the trial kicking off May 18 in New York City.