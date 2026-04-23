Lively, Baldoni dispute alleged weight comments 'It Ends With Us'

Lively and Wayfarer spar over evidence

Lively's team says those comments are important to her claims of inappropriate behavior, while Wayfarer Studios want them left out, along with testimony from seven women and older misconduct allegations.

Meanwhile, Lively is pushing to keep details about her and Ryan Reynolds's wealth (and a viral interview) out of the spotlight.

The final pretrial hearing is set for April 28, with the trial kicking off May 18 in New York City.