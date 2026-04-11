Lively names Reynolds witness in 'It Ends with Us' trial
Entertainment
Blake Lively has named her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as a key witness in her upcoming court showdown with Justin Baldoni, her co-star from It Ends with Us.
The trial kicks off May 18 and centers on claims of retaliation during the film's production and promotion.
Slate and Ferrer set to testify
Actors Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer are also set to testify, along with several industry insiders.
Lively first sued Baldoni back in December 2024 over allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation, but most claims were dropped earlier this month, leaving only breach of contract and retaliation up for debate at the New York trial.