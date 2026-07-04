Inside the casting process of 'Lock Upp' and 'Alliance India'

Reality TV dynamics

'It took time to make celebs understand...'

Mally added, "It took time to make celebs understand that it is a mind game and not a show revolving around fights, kitchen politics, and wars near the toilets." "Yes, it is a captive reality series...but it needs a cool mind." He also stressed that every contestant on a reality show is equal. "Even if one person does not fare well, there are 15-20 other people seizing the platform...The audience makes you win depending on how you resonate with them."