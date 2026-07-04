Inside the casting process of 'Lock Upp' and 'Alliance India'
What's the story
The second half of 2026 is witnessing a surge in Indian adaptations of international reality shows, with The Alliance India, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, and the upcoming The Traitors India Season Two leading the pack. With advertisers investing heavily in these shows, studios and platforms are meticulously planning their casting choices. Showrunners are seeking a diverse range of contestants to attract a wide audience.
Casting strategy
Who's involved in the casting process?
The casting process for these reality shows begins as early as nine months before filming, though it can also be completed in three months. Karan Mally, who has cast contestants for The Traitors India Season 2 and The Alliance India, told Variety India it's a collective decision involving streaming platforms, studios, creative teams, and casting firms. "Between the streaming platforms, the studios, creative teams, and us (casting firm), names are suggested."
Selection criteria
Controversial celebrities not automatically selected
Mally also stressed that celebrities with controversial pasts don't automatically get preference in the selection process. "Unlike some reality shows that rope in controversial characters, a project like The Alliance India needs successful people from their field, individuals who have a distinct and interesting voice," he said. He described new-age reality shows as clutter-breakers and admitted that casting for the first season of The Traitors India was challenging.
Reality TV dynamics
'It took time to make celebs understand...'
Mally added, "It took time to make celebs understand that it is a mind game and not a show revolving around fights, kitchen politics, and wars near the toilets." "Yes, it is a captive reality series...but it needs a cool mind." He also stressed that every contestant on a reality show is equal. "Even if one person does not fare well, there are 15-20 other people seizing the platform...The audience makes you win depending on how you resonate with them."
Entrepreneurial reality shows
Entrepreneurial reality shows have more exhaustive participant shortlisting process
Entrepreneurial reality shows are also on the rise in India, with Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 coming soon. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, told the outlet that shortlisting participants for such programs is a more exhaustive process than for unscripted reality shows. "The complete audition and selection process typically takes between four to six months from the launch of applications to final shortlisting before we move into production," he said.
Cultural adaptation
'We need not copy the West at all times'
Nikul Desai, Founder of Story Weaver Collective, also shared how channels ensure that bigger names on television get their demanded fee for reality TV. "As producers, we can build smaller sets, use fewer cameras and bring in small sets of audiences but a good cast is mandatory. Those faces will bring in the TRPs." He added, "We need not copy the West at all times. Some concepts can be rooted in India."