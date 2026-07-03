'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' tops Netflix India, sparks buzz
Entertainment
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, shot to the top spot on Netflix India just two days after release.
The show's mix of intense emotions, strategy, and drama has sparked major buzz on social media. Clearly, people can't get enough.
Khan thrilled, Ranaut to announce eviction
Farah Khan called the audience response "unbelievable" and said she's thrilled by all the chatter about the show's twists.
With Kangana Ranaut set to announce the first eviction on July 4, things are about to get even more interesting.
Khan also hinted at tougher challenges and plenty of surprises ahead; new episodes drop Saturday through Wednesday at 8pm on Netflix.