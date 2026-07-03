'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' tops Netflix India, sparks buzz

Khan thrilled, Ranaut to announce eviction

Farah Khan called the audience response "unbelievable" and said she's thrilled by all the chatter about the show's twists.

With Kangana Ranaut set to announce the first eviction on July 4, things are about to get even more interesting.

Khan also hinted at tougher challenges and plenty of surprises ahead; new episodes drop Saturday through Wednesday at 8pm on Netflix.